JLL Provides $50.5M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Community in South Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Lincoln Pointe Apartments include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center and a pool.

AVENTURA, FLA. — JLL has provided a $50.4 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for Lincoln Pointe Apartments in Aventura. JLL Real Estate Capital LLC, a Freddie Mac Optigo lender, will service the loan. The 285-unit property comprises four three-story buildings with one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 904 square feet. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center and a pool. The complex is located at 17900 NE 31st Court, 19 miles north of downtown Miami. Elliott Throne and Steven Klein of JLL originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between New York City-based firms LCOR and Madison International Realty.