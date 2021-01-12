REBusinessOnline

JLL Provides $50.5M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Community in South Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Lincoln Pointe Apartments include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center and a pool.

AVENTURA, FLA. — JLL has provided a $50.4 million Freddie Mac refinancing loan for Lincoln Pointe Apartments in Aventura. JLL Real Estate Capital LLC, a Freddie Mac Optigo lender, will service the loan. The 285-unit property comprises four three-story buildings with one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 904 square feet. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, business center and a pool. The complex is located at 17900 NE 31st Court, 19 miles north of downtown Miami. Elliott Throne and Steven Klein of JLL originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between New York City-based firms LCOR and Madison International Realty.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  