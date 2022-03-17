REBusinessOnline

JLL Provides $67M Loan for Refinancing of Luxury Apartment Community in Edina, Minnesota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

The 100-unit Nolan Mains was built in 2019.

EDINA, MINN. — JLL Real Estate Capital LLC has provided a $67 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Nolan Mains, a 100-unit luxury apartment community in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina. A partnership between Buhl Investors and Saturday Properties was the borrower. The developers built the property in 2019 as a public-private partnership with the City of Edina. The development is also home to 16 retailers and two levels of underground parking. Amenities include a rooftop bar, spa, fitness center, sunroom, dog run, clubroom, and golf simulator. Scott Loving and Will Hintz of JLL represented the borrower in securing the long-term, nonrecourse debt.

