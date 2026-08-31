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LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

JLL Provides $69.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has provided a $69.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of 100 Jane, a 148-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s West Village. Constructed in 1996, the nine-story building comprises 117 market-rate units, 30 affordable housing units and one superintendent unit. The property was fully occupied at the time of the loan closing. According to Apartments.com, 100 Jane exclusively offers studio floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, sundeck and onsite laundry facilities. Geoff Goldstein, Steven Klein and Michael Shmuely of JLL originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Rockrose Development.

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