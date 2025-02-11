Tuesday, February 11, 2025
85-Pond-Rd-Eagle-CO
Located at 85 Pond Road in Eagle, Colo., House Apartments offers 54 units, an exercise facility, community kitchen, elevator and dedicated work-from-home spaces.
ColoradoLoansMultifamilyWestern

JLL Provides $7.5M Loan for Multifamily Community in Eagle, Colorado

by Amy Works

EAGLE, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has provided a $7.5 million Freddie Mac loan for House Apartments, a multifamily property in Eagle. Tony Nargi led the JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team to originate the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Brikwell. Situated on 4.8 acres at 85 Pond Road, the three-story property features 54 units totaling 27,838 rentable square feet. Community amenities include an on-site exercise facility, community kitchen, elevator and dedicated work-from-home spaces. The asset was built in 1998.

