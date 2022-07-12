REBusinessOnline

JLL Provides $76.7M Freddie Mac Loan for Apartment Property in West Tampa

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

TAMPA, FLA. — JLL has provided a $76.7 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Hamilton Point on Egypt Lake, a 638-unit apartment community located at 6900 Concord Drive in west Tampa. Elliott Throne and Kenny Cutler of JLL originated the 10-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Situated near several public beaches and Hyde Park Village, Hamilton Point on Egypt Lake features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that average 858 square feet in size. Amenities include two swimming pools, a lakefront sand volleyball court, clubhouse that can be reserved for events, fitness center, two tennis courts, reserved covered parking, a children’s playground and an onsite laundry facility.

