Gary Manor features 198 age-restricted units.
IndianaLoansMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

JLL Provides $7M Loan for Refinancing of Affordable Seniors Housing Property in Gary, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

GARY, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has provided a $7 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Gary Manor, a 198-unit age-restricted community in Gary, a city in Northwest Indiana. All the units are secured under a Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) contract. Built in 1980 and renovated in 2011, Gary Manor consists of a 12-story building for seniors age 62 and above as well as four walk-up buildings for families. Leif Olsen and Kristian Lichtenfels of JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Monroe Group Limited and Steele Properties. The 10-year loan features a fixed interest rate.

