JLL Provides Acquisition Financing for K14 Campus Flats Student Housing Near the University of Oregon

EUGENE, ORE. — JLL has provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for K14 Campus Flats, a student housing community located across the street from the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.

Patricia Heminger, Dan Kearns, Stephen VanLeer, Rebecca Brielmaier, Sam Tarter and Merrick Evans of JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Waterway Family Funds, to place the 10-year acquisition financing with Freddie Mac. JLL Real Estate Capital will service the loan. The seller in the transaction was not disclosed.

Located at 1414 Kincaid St., K14 Campus Flats offers 45 units in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. Shared amenities include a community courtyard, lounge, grilling station and onsite bicycle storage.