JLL Provides Agency Acquisition Financing for 589-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has provided an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for LeftBank, a 589-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in 2018 and located just west of the downtown area, LeftBank offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz countertops, in-unit washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, bowling lounge, shared workspaces and a dog park with a washing station. Leon McBroom, Rob Bova, Lauren Dow and Ellie Savage of JLL originated the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the owner, Bow River Capital.