Friday, April 17, 2026
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LeftBank-Fort-Worth
Pictured is LeftBank, a 589-unit apartment community in Fort Worth that is situated within a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development of the same name. Residents have access to more than 50 dining establishments and direct access to the Trinity River Trail system.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

JLL Provides Agency Acquisition Financing for 589-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has provided an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for LeftBank, a 589-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in 2018 and located just west of the downtown area, LeftBank offers studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz countertops, in-unit washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, bowling lounge, shared workspaces and a dog park with a washing station. Leon McBroom, Rob Bova, Lauren Dow and Ellie Savage of JLL originated the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the owner, Bow River Capital.

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