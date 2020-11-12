JLL Provides Agency Acquisition Loan for 324-Unit Apartment Community in West Dallas

Los Altos Trinity Green in West Dallas totals 324 units. The property was built in 2019.

DALLAS — JLL has provided an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for Los Altos Trinity Green, a 324-unit apartment community in West Dallas. Built in 2019 as Alta Trinity Green, the property is part of the 24.8-acre Trinity Green residential district that features proximity to multiple office hubs and retail options. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge, rooftop deck, clubhouse and game room, fitness center and a dog washing station. Susan Hill and Cortney Cole of JLL originated the financing, which was structured with a 10-year term, a fixed interest rate of 2.62 percent and five years of interest-only payments, on behalf of the borrower, Houston-based investment firm Barvin. The seller was Wood Partners.