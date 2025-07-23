Wednesday, July 23, 2025
LoansMultifamilyTexas

JLL Provides Agency Financing for 382-Unit Apartment Community in Katy, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — JLL has provided an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac financing for The Reserve on Kingsland, a 382-unit apartment community in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Built in 2020 and formerly known as Lenox Reserve, the property features 11 three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units that have an average size of 882 square feet. Amenities include pools, a fitness center, package lockers, a dog park, business center, demonstration kitchen and a game room. Andy Scott, Michael Cosby, Bo Beidleman, Blake Morrison and Aaron Craig of JLL originated the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the owner, Price Realty Corp.

