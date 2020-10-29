JLL Provides Agency Loan for Refinancing of 136-Unit Multifamily Asset Near Philadelphia

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Westridge Gardens in Phoenixville totals 136 units.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA. — JLL has provided a Freddie Mac loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Westridge Gardens, a 136-unit multifamily asset in Phoenixville, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. Renovated in 2017, the property consists of 15 buildings housing one-, two- and three-bedroom units on a 13-acre site. The average unit size is 986 square feet, and each residence offers in-unit washers and dryers and outdoor patio space. Communal amenities include a pool, sport court and a playground. Ryan Ade, Jamie Leachman and Travis Hess originated a 10-year, fixed-rate loan for the acquisition on behalf of the borrower, Relative Properties LLC.