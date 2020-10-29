REBusinessOnline

JLL Provides Agency Loan for Refinancing of 136-Unit Multifamily Asset Near Philadelphia

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Westridge-Gardens-Phoenixville

Westridge Gardens in Phoenixville totals 136 units.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA. — JLL has provided a Freddie Mac loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Westridge Gardens, a 136-unit multifamily asset in Phoenixville, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. Renovated in 2017, the property consists of 15 buildings housing one-, two- and three-bedroom units on a 13-acre site. The average unit size is 986 square feet, and each residence offers in-unit washers and dryers and outdoor patio space. Communal amenities include a pool, sport court and a playground. Ryan Ade, Jamie Leachman and Travis Hess originated a 10-year, fixed-rate loan for the acquisition on behalf of the borrower, Relative Properties LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  