JLL Provides Freddie Mac Loan for Refinancing of 206-Unit Multifamily Asset in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Hanover-Southhampton-Houston

Hanover Southhampton in Houston totals 206 units. The property was built in 2015.

HOUSTON — JLL has provided a Freddie Mac loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Hanover Southampton, a 206-unit apartment community in Houston’s West University neighborhood. The property was built in 2015 and features an average unit size of 1,435 square feet. Amenities include a 10,000-square-foot lounge, rooftop pool, fitness center, a theater room and valet dry cleaning services. Cortney Cole and Dustin Selzer of JLL originated the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Hanover Co. and State Farm Insurance.

