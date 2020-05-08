JLL Provides Loan for Refinancing of 264-Unit Apartment Community in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Advenir at Addison in metro Dallas totals 264 units.

DALLAS — JLL has provided a Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Advenir on Addison, a 264-unit apartment community in North Dallas. The property features one- and two-bedroom units averaging 923 square feet that are equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and attached garages. Eric Tupler, Josh Simon and Andy Scott of JLL originated the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Florida-based multifamily investment firm Advenir.