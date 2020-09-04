JLL Provides Loan for Refinancing of Two Multifamily Assets Totaling 235 Units in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Yardley Crossing in Philadelphia totals 196 units. The property offers a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor lounge with a fire pit, pool area, sports court and a playground.

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has provided a Freddie Mac loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Yardley Crossing and RiverQuick Apartments, two adjacent multifamily assets totaling 235 units in Philadelphia. Yardley Crossing consists of 196 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. RiverQuick Apartments totals 39 units in one- and two-bedroom formats. Ryan Ade, Jamie Leachman and Travis Hess of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Relative Properties LLC.