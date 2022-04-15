JLL Secures $10.9M in Financing for Two Multifamily Communities in Florida

JACKSONVILLE AND APOPKA, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a total of $10.9 million in financing for two multifamily properties in Florida. JLL arranged $5.9 million in financing for the 288-unit Club at Danforth in Jacksonville and $5 million in supplemental financing for the 210-unit Verandahs at Hunt Club in Apopka.

Elliott Throne, Mona Carlton, Kenny Cutler, Joshua Odessky and Karim Khaiboullin of JLL arranged the fixed-rate, Freddie Mac loans on behalf of the borrower, Beachwold Residential. Each loan featured a term of less than seven years.

Built in 1998 and updated in 2018, Club at Danforth is a garden-style apartment community featuring 16 buildings. Community amenities include a playground, fitness center, swimming pool, dog park, racquetball and basketball courts, clubhouse and a business center. Located at 3701 Danforth Drive, the property is situated 14.3 miles from downtown Jacksonville and 25 miles from Jacksonville International Airport.

Completed in 1985, Verandahs at Hunt Club includes 21 two-story buildings. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, tennis court, dog park and a car care center. Located at 3000 Foxhill Circle, the property is situated 13.8 miles from Orlando and 33.6 miles from Orlando International Airport.