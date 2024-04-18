Thursday, April 18, 2024
Seagis Property Group's portfolio in South Florida was 99 percent leased at the time of financing.
JLL Secures $100M Loan for Warehouse Portfolio in South Florida

by John Nelson

MIAMI — JLL has secured a $100 million loan for a nine-property warehouse portfolio spanning 824,546 square feet in South Florida. Jim Cadranell, Gregory Nalbandian, Michael Lachs and Jimmy Calvo of JLL arranged the seven-year, interest-only loan through Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. on behalf of the borrower, Seagis Property Group LP.

The assets in the portfolio include warehouses at Lakeway Corporate Center in Miami Lakes; 3450 NW 115th Ave. in Doral; Commerce Park in Miami; Miami Gardens Industrial Center in Miami; Deerwood Commerce Center in Miami; Flamingo Park of Commerce in Miramar; and University Park of Commerce in Fort Lauderdale.

The portfolio was 99 percent leased at the time of financing.

