JLL Secures $106M Sale of Abberly Riverwalk Apartments in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL has secured the $106 million sale of Abberly Riverwalk, a 304-unit, three-story apartment community in Nashville that is nearing completion. Matthew Lawton, Brian Dawson and Nick Brown of JLL represented the buyer, HHHunt, in the transaction. Travis Anderson and Warren Johnson of JLL arranged a $62 million, floating-rate acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer. The seller was not disclosed, but Wood Partners previously announced its groundbreaking of the property under a different name, Alta Riverwalk.

Set for a July completion, Abberly Riverwalk will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom offerings with an average size of 799 square feet. Community amenities will include a sundeck courtyard, outdoor firepit, coworking space, outdoor kitchen and grills, golf simulator, putting green, pet spa and a 24/7 fitness club. The community is situated off U.S. Highway 12 along the Cumberland River and features an entrance to The Greenway, a 200-mile interconnected trail throughout the metro Nashville area.