The three-building industrial portfolio totals approximately 1.3 million square feet and is currently 87 percent leased to various tenants such as logistics providers, consumer products distributors and security system manufacturers.
JLL Secures $115M Financing for Three Distribution Centers in Hardeeville, South Carolina

by Abby Cox

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $115 million in financing for three industrial buildings located within RiverPort Commerce Park in Hardeeville, roughly 10 miles from the Port of Savannah. The portfolio, which comprises Riverport buildings 5, 6 and 7, totals roughly 1.3 million square feet. Bobby Norwood, Mark Sixour, Kelsey Bawcombe and Austin Smith of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrowers, North Signal Capital and EJF Capital LLC. Synovus and City National Bank provided the loan.

RiverPort 5 spans 130,436 square feet and features a rear-load configuration, 34 dock-high doors and 32-foot clear heights. RiverPort 6 encompasses 402,491 square feet in a front-load design with 94 dock-high doors and 36-foot clear heights. The largest facility, RiverPort 7, spans 791,259 square feet in a cross-dock configuration with 154 dock-high doors and 36-foot clear heights.

The three-building portfolio is currently 87 percent leased to various tenants such as logistics providers, consumer products distributors and security system manufacturers.

