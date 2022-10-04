REBusinessOnline

JLL Secures $12.5M in Construction Financing for Boyd Lake Commerce Center in Loveland, Colorado

The first phase of Boyd Commerce Center in Loveland, Colo., includes a 100,000-square-foot Class A industrial building.

LOVELAND, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $12.5 million in construction financing for the development of Boyd Lake Commerce Center Phase I, a Class A outdoor storage project situated on 95 acres in Loveland. The borrower is BLCC One, an affiliate of co-developers Saunders Commercial Development Co. and Winslow Investments.

Leon McBroom led the JLL Capital Markets team in arranging the three-year, non-recourse, floating-rate loan through a regional bank.

Once completed, the 100,000-square-foot building will offer 28-foot clear heights, 28 loading docks, 188 parking spaces, ESFR sprinkler systems, glass storefront and LED lighting. Additionally, the property will include four acres of outdoor yard space.

Boyd Lake Commerce Center is a master-planned development that is expected to include five additional industrial buildings, one office building and one flex project with numerous build-to-unit opportunities throughout.

