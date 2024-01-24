Wednesday, January 24, 2024
The properties in the portfolio include the 313-unit Verde Vista in Asheville, N.C. (pictured).
GeorgiaLoansMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSouth CarolinaSoutheast

JLL Secures $149M Financing for Southeast Multifamily Portfolio

by John Nelson

SAN DIEGO — JLL has secured a $149 million loan for the refinancing of a three-property multifamily portfolio in the Southeastern United States. Aldon Cole, Tim Wright and Bharat Madan of JLL’s San Diego office arranged the three-year, fixed-rate loan through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Sunroad Enterprises.

The properties in the portfolio include the 313-unit Verde Vista in Asheville, N.C.; the 288-unit Avenues at Verdier Point in Charleston, S.C.; and the 256-unit Adara at Godley Station in Savannah, Ga. San Diego-based Sunroad Enterprises acquired the three properties in 2021 and has since completed 100 percent of its planned exterior and common area renovations and 50 percent of interior renovations.

