JLL Secures $16.1M Refinancing for Seven-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Industrial, Loans, Western

PHOENIX, GLENDALE AND CHANDLER, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $16.1 million in financing for a seven-building light industrial distribution and manufacturing portfolio in metro Phoenix. The borrower is a partnership between Phoenix-based Bird Dog Industrial, HPI Real Estate Services and Investment and Long Wharf Capital.

Casey Wenzel, Aldon Cole, Jeremy Womack and Alastair Barnes of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, fixed-rate, non-recourse loan with a correspondent life insurance company. Loan proceeds will be used to take out the existing credit facility.

The portfolio is situated on 16.1 acres at 10950 W. Northview Ave. in Glendale, 235 E. Pima St. in Phoenix, and 481 N. Dean Ave., 5740 W. Oakland St. and 5753, 5763 5773 W. Erie St. in Chandler.

At the time of financing, the portfolio was 54.6 percent leased to three national tenants. The borrower is in the final stage of completing value-add improvements totaling approximately $1.7 million across the portfolio.