JLL Secures $176.6M Construction Loan for Student Housing Development Near University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $176.6 million construction loan for The Place at Alafaya, a 1,395-bed student housing development located at 11600 MacKay Blvd. near the University of Central Florida (UCF) campus in Orlando. Mona Carlton, Elliott Throne, Joshua Odessky, Michael Romero, JJ Hovenden and Luke Maganas of JLL secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, Beachwold Residential.

Upon completion, The Place at Alafaya will offer 484 units with bed-to-bath parity across three four-story buildings. The property will also feature a standalone, three-story clubhouse spanning 16,000 square feet. Amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool; fitness center with a cold plunge and sauna; private study rooms; pickleball and basketball courts; and a game lounge. A timeline for the development was not released.