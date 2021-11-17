JLL Secures $180M Refinancing for Miami Beach Edition Hotel

Posted on by in Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Southeast

Redesigned in 2014, Miami Beach Edition offers traditional guest rooms and suites, including 28 private bungalows and a rooftop penthouse, and has direct access to 380 linear feet of beachfront.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has secured $180 million in financing for the Miami Beach Edition hotel, a 294-room hotel located at 2901 Collins Ave. on the beach. Kevin Davis and Barnett Wu of JLL Hotels & Hospitality arranged the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Redesigned in 2014, Miami Beach Edition offers traditional guest rooms and suites, including 28 private bungalows and a rooftop penthouse, and has direct access to 380 linear feet of beachfront. Hotel amenities include two outdoor pools, a fitness facility, spa and a basement, which includes an underground nightclub with a bowling alley and ice skating rink. The property also offers three food and beverage outlets, including Matador Room/Bar, Market at Edition and Tropicale and Lobby Bar. The resort offers a private oceanfront beach club with approximately 300 active members.

Located on a 3.5-acre site, the hotel is situated 8.7 miles from downtown Miami, one mile from Miami Beach Convention Center and 11.8 miles from Miami International Airport.