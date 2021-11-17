JLL Secures $180M Refinancing for Miami Beach Edition Hotel
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has secured $180 million in financing for the Miami Beach Edition hotel, a 294-room hotel located at 2901 Collins Ave. on the beach. Kevin Davis and Barnett Wu of JLL Hotels & Hospitality arranged the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.
Redesigned in 2014, Miami Beach Edition offers traditional guest rooms and suites, including 28 private bungalows and a rooftop penthouse, and has direct access to 380 linear feet of beachfront. Hotel amenities include two outdoor pools, a fitness facility, spa and a basement, which includes an underground nightclub with a bowling alley and ice skating rink. The property also offers three food and beverage outlets, including Matador Room/Bar, Market at Edition and Tropicale and Lobby Bar. The resort offers a private oceanfront beach club with approximately 300 active members.
Located on a 3.5-acre site, the hotel is situated 8.7 miles from downtown Miami, one mile from Miami Beach Convention Center and 11.8 miles from Miami International Airport.