JLL Secures $188M Loan for Vive Luxe Multifamily Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $188 million loan on behalf of Sunroad Enterprises for Vive Luxe, a multifamily property in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa submarket. Aldon Cole, Tim Wright and Bharat Madan of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan for the borrower from accounts managed by KKR, a global investment firm.

Located at 4890 Sunroad Centrum Lane, Vive Luxe offers 442 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 726 square feet to 1,122 square feet. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops and open concept living spaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool with clubhouse and spa, fitness center, wine lounge, sky deck and ocean lounge. The property also offers 23 affordable units.