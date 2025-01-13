Monday, January 13, 2025
Vive Luxe in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa submarket features 442 apartments, a pool, fitness center, sky deck and ocean lounge.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWestern

JLL Secures $188M Loan for Vive Luxe Multifamily Community in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $188 million loan on behalf of Sunroad Enterprises for Vive Luxe, a multifamily property in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa submarket. Aldon Cole, Tim Wright and Bharat Madan of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory team secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan for the borrower from accounts managed by KKR, a global investment firm.

Located at 4890 Sunroad Centrum Lane, Vive Luxe offers 442 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 726 square feet to 1,122 square feet. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops and open concept living spaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool with clubhouse and spa, fitness center, wine lounge, sky deck and ocean lounge. The property also offers 23 affordable units.

