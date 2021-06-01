REBusinessOnline

JLL Secures $19.4M in Financing for Office Complex in Boca Raton, Florida

Glades Twin Plaza

BOCA RATON, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured financing for Glades Twin Plaza, a two-building office complex totaling 97,815 square feet in Boca Raton. Chris Drew, Brian Gaswirth, Michael DiCosimo and Reid Carleton of JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Sterling Organization, to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan. The non-recourse financing includes initial and future funding totaling $19.4 million.

Glades Twin Plaza is situated on 5.3 acres at 2300 Glades Road. The property is part of the larger Glades Plaza mixed-use development, which is also owned by Sterling Organization. Glades Twin Plaza is close to Interstate 95 and is less than three miles away from the Florida Turnpike.

