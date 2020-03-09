REBusinessOnline

JLL Secures $210M Acquisition Loan for Mixed-Use Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Loans, Mixed-Use, New York, Northeast

530-nyc

The loan was secured for a mixed-use building at 530 Broadway.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has secured a $210 million acquisition loan for 530 Broadway, a 200,000-square-foot mixed-use building in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan that was originally built in 1898. LoanCore Capital LLC provided the loan to a joint venture between local real estate developer SHVO, Deutsche Finance America and BLG Capital Ltd. The joint venture purchased the 11-story property from a partnership of Wharton Property Advisors and Thor Equities. Michael Tepedino, David Sitt and Robert Tonnessen of JLL arranged the financing.

