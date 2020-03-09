JLL Secures $210M Acquisition Loan for Mixed-Use Building in Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — JLL has secured a $210 million acquisition loan for 530 Broadway, a 200,000-square-foot mixed-use building in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan that was originally built in 1898. LoanCore Capital LLC provided the loan to a joint venture between local real estate developer SHVO, Deutsche Finance America and BLG Capital Ltd. The joint venture purchased the 11-story property from a partnership of Wharton Property Advisors and Thor Equities. Michael Tepedino, David Sitt and Robert Tonnessen of JLL arranged the financing.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.