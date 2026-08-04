JLL Secures $213M Refinancing for Chicago Office Tower

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $213 million refinancing for 360 North Green, a 500,000-square-foot office tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market. Lucas Borges, Geoff Goldstein, Danny Kaufman, Kelly Gaines, Emma Berner and Ryan Planek of JLL secured the three-year loan through Barings on behalf of the borrower, institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Sterling Bay. Designed by Gensler and delivered in 2024, 360 North Green rises 24 stories and features two outdoor terraces per floor, a 4,000-square-foot roof deck, 6,500-square-foot fitness center, outdoor conference space and the Adalina Prime restaurant. The property is currently 76 percent leased and home to tenants such as Boston Consulting Group and Greenberg Traurig.