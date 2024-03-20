JLL Secures $22M Refinancing for Arundel Plaza Shopping Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland

GLEN BURNIE, MD. — JLL has secured a $22 million loan for the refinancing of Arundel Plaza, a 282,039-square-foot shopping center located at 6620 Governor Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, a southern suburb of Baltimore. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula, Evan Parker and John Cumming of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through a life company lender on behalf of the Singapore-based borrower, United Hampshire U.S. REIT.

Arundel Plaza was fully leased at the time of financing to tenants including Lowe’s Home Improvement, Giant Food, Jersey Mike’s, FedEx, Hook & Reel, Panda Express and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The six-building property was built in 1967 and renovated in 2017.