JLL Secures $234M Construction Financing for Rosewood Residences Naples in Florida

NAPLES, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $234 million in construction financing for the development of Rosewood Residences Naples, a condominium project in Naples. Affiliates managed by Apollo provided the loan to the borrowers, The Ronto Group and Wheelock Street Capital. Steven Klein, Brian Gaswirth, Paul Adams and Shane Ciacci of JLL secured the financing on behalf of the borrowers.

Scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026, the 42-unit property will feature three- and four-bedroom residences averaging 5,175 square feet in size and penthouses ranging from 5,170 to 9,601 square feet. Amenities at Rosewood Residence Naples will include a sundeck with a swimming pool, zero-edge lap pools, spas, game rooms, lounges and gated beach access.