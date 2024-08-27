Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Rosewood Residences Naples is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026.
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

JLL Secures $234M Construction Financing for Rosewood Residences Naples in Florida

by John Nelson

NAPLES, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $234 million in construction financing for the development of Rosewood Residences Naples, a condominium project in Naples. Affiliates managed by Apollo provided the loan to the borrowers, The Ronto Group and Wheelock Street Capital. Steven Klein, Brian Gaswirth, Paul Adams and Shane Ciacci of JLL secured the financing on behalf of the borrowers.

Scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026, the 42-unit property will feature three- and four-bedroom residences averaging 5,175 square feet in size and penthouses ranging from 5,170 to 9,601 square feet. Amenities at Rosewood Residence Naples will include a sundeck with a swimming pool, zero-edge lap pools, spas, game rooms, lounges and gated beach access.

You may also like

Partnership Tops Out First Residential Tower at $5B...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $77M Refinancing for Student...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.5M Sale of Retail...

RealSource Negotiates Sale-Leaseback of 34,000 SF Retail Property...

TCC, Daiwa House Begin Construction on 1.3 MSF...

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $79M Multifamily Project...

Lynd Group Nears Completion of 360-Unit Potranco Commons...

Lone Star PACE Provides $27M in C-PACE Financing...

Partnership Tops Out $650M Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in...