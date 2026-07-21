JLL Secures $24M Refinancing for Student Housing Property Near University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $24 million refinancing for The Row, a 182-bed student housing property located at 407 S.W. 13th St. near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. Melissa Rose, Mike Brady and Christian Johnston of JLL represented the borrower, The Ardent Cos., in arranging the three-year, floating-rate loan through GID.

The seven-story community offers shared amenities including a resort-style deck and reflective pool, fitness center and collaborative and independent study areas on each floor. The property also features 4,315 square feet of ground-floor retail space.