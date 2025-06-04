JLL Secures $255.3M Refinancing for TruAmerica, Oaktree Capital Management Multifamily Portfolio

LOS ANGELES — TruAmerica Multifamily and Oaktree Capital Management, both based in Los Angeles, have received a loan for approximately $255.3 million to refinance four multifamily properties. JLL Capital Market’s debt advisory team represented the borrower and was led by President Kevin Mackenzie and Managing Directors Annie Rice and Brandon Smith. The JLL team arranged a five-year, floating-rate loan through a national bank. The portfolio includes three Florida properties: Arbors at Carrollwood in Tampa and Audubon Park and Alcove Orlando in Orlando. In Arizona, the portfolio features Luxe Scottsdale. The properties were built between 2001 and 2017.