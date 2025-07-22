Tuesday, July 22, 2025
The Kenyon in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood features 124 apartments, a two-story fitness center, private work pods and a rooftop deck.
JLL Secures $27.2M Refinancing for 124-Unit Apartment Community in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $27.2 million in refinancing for The Kenyon, a multifamily property at 777 E. 17th Ave. in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood. Kristian Lichtenfels and Mark Erland of JLL secured the financing for the borrower, the single-purpose joint venture entity of Corum Real Estate Group, ProspectHill Group and Geolo Capital.

Delivered in May 2024, The Kenyon offers 124 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with 40 unique floor plans, including 27 balcony units and 17 split-level mezzanine units. Community amenities include a two-story fitness center, private work pods and a rooftop deck with grills.

