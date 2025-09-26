Friday, September 26, 2025
The 52,200-square-foot Whitney Ranch Retail Center in Rocklin, Calif., will be shadow anchored by Nugget Markets.
JLL Secures $27M Construction Loan for Retail Project in Rocklin, California

by Amy Works

ROCKLIN, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets, on behalf of Blue Coast Capital, has arranged a $27 million construction loan for Whitney Ranch Retail Center, a to-be-built, 52,200-square-foot neighborhood retail center in the Whitney Ranch community of Rocklin. The three-year construction loan was secured with U.S. Bank.

Slated for completion in 2026, Whitney Ranch Retail Center will include 35,000 square feet of inline and standalone retail, as well as five ground-leased pad sites totaling 17,200 square feet. The property will be shadow anchored by Nugget Markets, an upscale supermarket chain with 16 locations across Northern California.

