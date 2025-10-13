Monday, October 13, 2025
Palmetto Industrial Park
Palmetto Industrial Park in Miami features six buildings across 183,945 square feet.
FloridaIndustrialLoansSoutheast

JLL Secures $30M Refinancing for Palmetto Industrial Park in Miami

by Abby Cox

MIAMI — JLL Capital Markets has secured $30 million in refinancing for Palmetto Industrial Park, a six-building, shallow-bay portfolio located at 6801-7500 N.W. 77th Ave. in Miami. Melissa Rose, Jovi Rodriguez and Duncan Miller of JLL arranged the three-year, fixed-rate loan through an unnamed bank on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between East Capital Partners and ABR.

Constructed between 1981 and 1982, Palmetto Industrial Park totals 183,945 square feet and features 18-foot clear heights, 12 dock-high doors, 101 grade-level doors and 275 parking spaces. The facility, which was 94.9 percent leased at the time of loan closing, includes a mix of 143 tenants such as auto repair shops, custom carpentry operations, marble and stone services, logistics companies, medical centers, insurance agencies and specialized manufacturing facilities.

