JLL Secures $318.5M Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in Southeast US

One of the properties in the portfolio includes Oaks of St. Clair (pictured), a 192-unit apartment community in Moody, Ala.

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $318.5 million acquisition loan for a six-property multifamily portfolio located across Maryland, Virginia and Alabama. There were multiple sellers for the properties. The 1,494-unit workforce housing portfolio includes the following: Park at Kingsview Village (326 units) in Germantown, Md.; Stonecreek Club (240 units) in Germantown; Hunt Club (336 units) in Gaithersburg, Md.; Springwoods at Lake Ridge (180 units) in Woodbridge, Va.; Windsor Park (220 units) in Woodbridge; and Oaks of St. Clair (192 units) in Moody, Ala.

Melissa Marcolini Quinn, Lee Weaver, Drew Jennewein, Rob Rothaug, Emily Moallem and Cody Mizelle of JLL arranged the loan through J.P. Morgan Chase Bank on behalf of the borrower, Carter Multifamily. The floating-rate, non-recourse bridge loan will facilitate a Single Asset Single Borrower (SASB) securitization, which is a single loan large enough to create its own pool for securitization.

“This portfolio acquisition featured multiple sellers and a compressed timeframe, with less than 30 days from signed term sheet to closing,” says Quinn. “The team at JP Morgan was able to provide an attractive, short-term, balance sheet financing option, which is ideal for the planned SASB take out.”