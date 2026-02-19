Friday, February 20, 2026
10400-Amargosa-Rd-Hesperia-CA
Located at 10400 Amargosa Road in Hesperia, Calif., the single-tenant property will feature 428,185 square feet of industrial space.
JLL Secures $33.8M Construction Loan for Industrial Development in Hesperia, California

by Amy Works

HESPERIA, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $33.8 million in first lien construction financing for the development of 10400 Amargosa Road, a to-be-built Class A industrial facility in Hesperia. Matt Stewart, Kellan Liem, Allie Black and Cameron Sepahi of JLL secured the five-year (inclusive of extension options), fixed-rate loan through TDA Investment Group for the borrower.

Situated on a 21.5-acre site, the 428,185-square-foot, single-tenant building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, rear-load capabilities, an ESFR fire sprinkler system and 100 percent secure truck court with space for 59 trailer stalls and 216 auto parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging capabilities.

The Covington Group will develop the project on behalf of owner/user Pixior Group. Construction is slated for completion in 11 months.

