JLL Secures $332M Refinancing for Luxury Multifamily Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $275 million refinancing and a $57 million mezzanine financing for NEMA Chicago, a luxury multifamily tower. Standing 76 stories and 893 feet tall, the property is Chicago’s tallest rental tower, according to JLL. Located at 1210 S. Indiana Ave. along Grant Park, NEMA Chicago includes 800 units. Architect Rafael Viñoly designed the property, which was completed in 2019. David Rockwell designed the interiors.

NEMA Chicago features 70,000 square feet of amenity spaces, including indoor and outdoor pools, a full-size basketball court, squash court, boxing ring, golf simulator, movie theater and spa services. The building features 764 Signature Residences and 126 exclusive Skyline Collection units on the upper floors, which comprise private lobbies, dedicated concierge teams, 10-foot ceilings and access to the Vista Lounge and Skyline Terrace.

Danny Kaufman, Medina Spiodic and Youngsoo Yang of JLL represented the borrower, Crescent Heights, in facilitating the five-year, fixed-rate loan through New York Life Insurance Co. JLL also arranged the mezzanine loan through PGIM’s real estate business.