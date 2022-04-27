JLL Secures 340,000 SF Industrial Lease with FedEx Ground in Metro Raleigh

NEW HILL, N.C. — JLL has secured an approximately 340,000-square-foot lease with FedEx Ground at TIP West within Triangle Innovation Point, a 2,200-acre life sciences and advanced manufacturing park in New Hill. Matt Winters and Al Williams of JLL handle marketing and leasing for the park on behalf of ownership, a joint venture between Samet Corp., Lee-Moore Capital and a Denver-based family office.

FedEx Ground will fully occupy Building One at TIP West, which is currently under construction. The building is part of the first phase of development at Triangle Innovation Point and will deliver by the end of the year. FedEx Ground is set to occupy the space in early 2023.

Triangle Innovation Point can be subdivided for specific users as needed, with lot sizes ranging from 10 to 1,000 acres, and building layouts from 35,000 square feet up to 1 million square feet. Triangle Innovation Point is located close to the Research Triangle Park and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.