JLL Secures $35.6M in Acquisition Financing for Metro Chicago Industrial Portfolio

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has secured $35.6 million in acquisition financing for the Chicago Infill Industrial Seed Portfolio, a collection of four shallow-bay assets totaling 411,781 square feet in the O’Hare, Northwest Cook and North DuPage submarkets. Danny Kaufman, Lucas Borges, Mary Dooley, Emma Berner and Annie Thomas of JLL represented the borrower, a newly formed joint venture between Matterhorn Venture Partners and TPG Angelo Gordon U.S. Real Estate. The transaction represents the initial investment for the joint venture, which is targeting value-add Midwest industrial acquisitions. Built in the mid-1980s, the portfolio features clear heights ranging from 18 to 24 feet, 30 dock doors and four drive-in doors across the four buildings.