JLL Secures $357.8M Acquisition Loan for National Industrial Portfolio

ATLANTA — JLL’s Capital Markets group has secured a $357.8 million acquisition loan for a national industrial portfolio on behalf of the borrower, Atlanta-based industrial real developer MDH Partners. Chris Drew, Michael Cosby, Ryan Ade, Brian Gaswirth, Jimmy Calvo and Nicole Barba of JLL arranged the balance sheet loan through Wells Fargo Bank and Capital One. Nathan Balmes and Michael Loffredo internally led the debt execution for MDH.

The 5.5 million-square-foot portfolio, dubbed “MDH F3 Arctic Portfolio,” is located within the metropolitan areas of Houston, Austin, Chicago, Greenville, S.C., and Middletown, Pa. The portfolio comprises eight developments consisting of 12 individual buildings ranging in size from 140,300 to 1 million square feet, with an average clear height of 34 feet. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of financing to tenants across several industries, including automotive, e-commerce, food-and-beverage and home goods.