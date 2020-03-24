JLL Secures $37.3M in Acquisition Financing for Fremont Place Office Campus in Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Office, Oregon, Western

Located on Niato Parkway in Portland, Fremont I and II features two buildings offering a total of 123,600 square feet of office space.

PORTLAND, ORE. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $37.3 million in acquisition financing for Fremont Place I and II, a two-building office campus in Portland’s Pearl District. The borrower is a Rialto Capital Management fund along with one of the company’s subsidiaries, Rialto Capital.

Loan proceeds will be used to acquire and transform the urban, waterfront property through series of interior and exterior renovations.

Located at 1650 and 1750 Naito Parkway, Fremont I and II offer 123,600 square feet of office space spread across a two-story building and a three-story building. Originally built in 1987, the asset was recently renovated and renovations, including an outdoor amenity space, are scheduled for the near future. At the time of sale, the property was 62 percent leased to a variety of tenants in the telecommunications, engineering and healthcare industries, among others.

Casey Davidson and Zachary Kersten of JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year, floating-rate acquisition bridge loan through a debt fund.