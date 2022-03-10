REBusinessOnline

JLL Secures $38.5M Acquisition Financing for Office Property in Rockville, Maryland

Posted on by in Loans, Maryland, Office, Southeast

District IV

Located at 805 King Farm Blvd., District IV is situated 19.1 miles from Washington, D.C. and 19.5 miles from the University of Maryland.

ROCKVILLE, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $38.5 million in acquisition financing for District IV, a 240,000-square-foot office building in Rockville. Michael Gigliotti, Robert Tonnessen and Brian Buglione of JLL secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, BLT Green Hollow, a partnership between Building and Land Technology and Green Hollow Capital Partners, along with Banyon Street Capital. New York City-based Ladder Capital provided the financing.

Built in 2007, District IV is part of the recently rebranded District at King Farm, which includes four properties totaling over 750,000 square feet of office and retail space. Current tenants include cell therapy company Autolus, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and MUFG Investor Services.

The District at King Farm is situated along King Farm Boulevard within the 430-acre, master-planned King Farm Park located near the Shady Grove Metro station and the Interstate 270 technology corridor. Located at 805 King Farm Blvd., District IV is situated 19.1 miles from Washington, D.C. and 19.5 miles from the University of Maryland. The project is also near retail centers such as Shady Grove Center, Rio at Washingtonian and Downtown Crown.

The partnership’s plans include comprehensive lobby improvements and upgrades to amenities and foodservice offerings. The partnership also plans to make extensive renovations across District at King Farm, which will include additional interior and exterior amenities, building and lobby upgrades and enhanced programming.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  