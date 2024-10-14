JLL Secures $43.6M Construction Financing for McAlpine Vista Multifamily Development in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $43.6 million loan to finance the construction of McAlpine Vista, a new multifamily development to be located on 14.8 acres at 8011 Krenfeld Drive in Charlotte. Matthew Schoenfeldt of JLL arranged the three-year, non-recourse, floating-rate loan through Hartford Investment Management Co. (HIMCO) on behalf of the borrower, Vista Residential Partners.

Upon completion, which is scheduled for September 2026, McAlpine Vista will comprise 320 apartments, with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community will include a 7,750-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, coworking spaces and a club room, as well as a swimming pool.