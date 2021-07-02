REBusinessOnline

JLL Secures $44.5M Loan for Landing at Woodyard in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Loans, Maryland, Retail, Southeast

The Landing at Woodyard

The Landing at Woodyard is a newly redeveloped, 210,000-square-foot shopping center located in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Clinton.

CLINTON, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $44.5 million loan for The Landing at Woodyard, a newly redeveloped, 210,000-square-foot shopping center located in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Clinton.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Meritus Realty Ventures, to place the 10-year, fixed-rate CMBS loan with Morgan Stanley Real Estate. Loan proceeds were used to repay the existing bridge loan and fund remaining tenant improvements for the tenants that recently signed new leases. Meritus has owned Landing at Woodyard since 2016.

The center is currently 95 percent leased and has a tenant roster including Aldi, Chick-fil-A, Marshalls, Popeyes, Ross Dress for Less, Burlington and Panera.

Situated at 8801 Woodyard Road, Landing at Woodyard is located at the intersection of Branch Avenue and Woodyard Road. The project was renamed The Landing at Woodyard partially due to its proximity to Andrews Air Force base, which is just two miles away.

Max Herzog, Marko Kazanjian and Daniel McIntyre of JLL represented the borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews