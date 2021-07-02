JLL Secures $44.5M Loan for Landing at Woodyard in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Loans, Maryland, Retail, Southeast

The Landing at Woodyard is a newly redeveloped, 210,000-square-foot shopping center located in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Clinton.

CLINTON, MD. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $44.5 million loan for The Landing at Woodyard, a newly redeveloped, 210,000-square-foot shopping center located in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Clinton.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Meritus Realty Ventures, to place the 10-year, fixed-rate CMBS loan with Morgan Stanley Real Estate. Loan proceeds were used to repay the existing bridge loan and fund remaining tenant improvements for the tenants that recently signed new leases. Meritus has owned Landing at Woodyard since 2016.

The center is currently 95 percent leased and has a tenant roster including Aldi, Chick-fil-A, Marshalls, Popeyes, Ross Dress for Less, Burlington and Panera.

Situated at 8801 Woodyard Road, Landing at Woodyard is located at the intersection of Branch Avenue and Woodyard Road. The project was renamed The Landing at Woodyard partially due to its proximity to Andrews Air Force base, which is just two miles away.

Max Herzog, Marko Kazanjian and Daniel McIntyre of JLL represented the borrower.