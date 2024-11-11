JLL Secures $45M Acquisition Financing for Garden Village Student Housing Community Near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $45 million in financing for Hawkins Way Capital’s acquisition of Garden Village, a student housing community in Berkeley. Located at 2201 Dwight Way, Garden Village offers 77 residential units for students. The property will be operated as the FOUND Study Southside Berkeley and will be managed by FCL Management.

Built in 2016 near the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), the mid-rise property offers a mix of two- and four-bedroom floor plans, a rooftop farm and flower garden, secured access, outdoor patios, an indoor lounge, laundry room, fitness center and bike storage. The community consists of 18 buildings, totaling 64,301 square feet.

Brandon Smith, Annie Rice and Gyasi Edmondson of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory arranged the two-year, floating-rate loan through Limekiln Real Estate Investment Management.

The financing package includes an initial funding of $36 million, with an additional $9 million available for future funding.