JLL Secures $48.9M Refinancing for Two Office Towers in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Office, Southeast

Located at 101 NE 3rd Ave., the towers total 230,757 square feet.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $48.9 million loan for Tower 101 and Centre 101, two connected Class A office towers near downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melissa Rose and Giancarlo Paone of JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Greenwich, Conn.-based Ivy Realty, to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through Rialto Capital Management. The loan was meant to refinance existing debt and fund future capital improvements and leasing costs.

Tower 101 is a 21-story office tower that connects to the six-story Centre 101. The properties are collectively 75.6 percent leased. Building amenities include 24-hour security, conference facilities and a courtesy shuttle to the Broward County Courthouse. In 2020, Ivy Realty renovated the property including outfitting the structured parking with electric vehicle charging stations and upgrading the full-service café and common areas, as well as modernizing the exterior entrance.

Located at 101 NE 3rd Ave., the towers total 230,757 square feet. The towers are situated close to the Fort Lauderdale Brightline inner-city rail station, which connects to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.