JLL Secures $48.9M Refinancing for Two Office Towers in Fort Lauderdale

Tower 101

Located at 101 NE 3rd Ave., the towers total 230,757 square feet.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $48.9 million loan for Tower 101 and Centre 101, two connected Class A office towers near downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melissa Rose and Giancarlo Paone of JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Greenwich, Conn.-based Ivy Realty, to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through Rialto Capital Management. The loan was meant to refinance existing debt and fund future capital improvements and leasing costs.

Tower 101 is a 21-story office tower that connects to the six-story Centre 101. The properties are collectively 75.6 percent leased. Building amenities include 24-hour security, conference facilities and a courtesy shuttle to the Broward County Courthouse. In 2020, Ivy Realty renovated the property including outfitting the structured parking with electric vehicle charging stations and upgrading the full-service café and common areas, as well as modernizing the exterior entrance.

