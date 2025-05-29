JLL Secures $48M Refinancing for Westshore Palm Bay Apartments on Florida’s Space Coast

PALM BAY, FLA. — JLL has secured a $48 million loan for the refinancing of Westshore Palm Bay, a 248-unit luxury apartment community located at 2331 Commerce Park Drive NE in Palm Bay, a city on Florida’s Space Coast. Brian Gaswirth, Ted Taylor, Kyle Butler, Aaliyah St. Louis and Noli Muratovic of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan through ACORE Capital LP on behalf of the borrower, Northshore Development.

Built in 2023, Westshore Palm Bay features a 24-hour fitness center with on-demand virtual classes, resort-style pool with sun shelves, clubhouse and an 8-acre lake within a nature preserve. The property was 94 percent occupied at the time of financing.