JLL Secures $49M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community in Denver’s Capitol Hill

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Aspire7th-Grant-Denver-CO

Aspire 7th & Grant in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood features 178 apartments, a rooftop business center, swimming pool and a fitness center.

DENVER — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $49 million in financing for the acquisition of Aspire 7th & Grant, an apartment property located at 670 N. Grant St. in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Leon McBroom led the JLL team that represented the borrower, an unnamed institutional fund, to secure the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Northwest Mutual Real Estate Investments.

Built in 2020, Aspire 7th & Grant features 178 studio, one- and two-bedroom units that average 882 square feet. Community amenities include a sky terrace with an outdoor fireplace, chef-inspired kitchen with a dining area, eighth-floor club area, rooftop business center, second-floor garden deck with a resort-style pool, fitness center, yoga studio, indoor pet spa and grilling lounge.

