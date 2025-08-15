Friday, August 15, 2025
JLL Secures $51.5M Senior Loan for Mossdale Landing Apartments in Lathrop, California

by Amy Works

LATHROP, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has secured a $51.5 million senior loan for Mossdale Landing Apartments, a multifamily property in Lathrop. Jeff Sause and Jalynn Borders of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate financing through a correspondent life insurance company for the borrowers, Rubik Built, Wright Equities and The Grupe Co.

Located at 18008 Golden Valley Parkway, Mossdale Landing Apartments offers 204 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across 196,686 square feet of rentable space. The property features a communal lounge, fitness studio, swimming pool with cabanas, spa, barbecue grilling stations, meditation room, dog spa and an electronically accessible Amazon mailing room.

