JLL Secures $52.3M Construction Loan for Logistics Park in Boynton Beach, Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — JLL has secured $52.3 million in construction financing from First Citizens Bank for Egret Point Logistics Center, a 457,110-square-foot industrial development underway at 3800 S. Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach. Steven Klein, Melissa Rose and Mateo Bolivar of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Foundry Commercial and Wheelock Street Capital.

Once the site for a Baptist Health System clinic, Egret Point is situated on a 30.8-acre site about 22 miles south of West Palm Beach with frontage along I-95. The development will feature two Class A logistics buildings of varying sizes. The construction timeline was not disclosed.